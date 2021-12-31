最近、国家知識産権局(CNIPA)は、「2021年全国知的財産権サービス業統計調査報告書 」を発表した。報告書によると、ここ数年、中国の知的財産サービス業が急速な発展を遂げ、関連企業は約7万3000社に達し、従業者は86万5000人に達し、規模が着実に拡大している。また、過去2年間で新規設立したサービス機構の3割以上が長江デルタ地域に進出していることがわかった。

報告書によると、2020年末現在、中国の知的財産権サービス機構は約7万3000社に達し、前年比で9.3%増加した。このうち、知的財産権法律サービスを手掛ける弁護士事務所は1万社以上、知的財産権関連の情報サービスを提供する企業は6200社以上、知的財産の運営を行う企業は3200社を超えている。

また、2020年末現在、中国の知的財産権サービス業の従業員は約 86万5000人に達し、前年比5.6%増加した。2020年、全国の知的財産サービス企業の売上総額は2250億元（1元は約17.8円）を超え、前年同期に比べて4.5%増加した。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.