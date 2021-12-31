China:
외교부: 중국 지적재산권 추가 대외 개방 추진
최근 세계지적재산권기구(WIPO)의
달렌 탄 사무국장은
언론 인터뷰에서
"중국은
지적재산권 보호와
실용화 등에서
성과가 매우
좋다"고 말했다.
이와 관련해
왕원빈(汪文斌) 중국
외교부 대변인은 9일
정례 브리핑에서
"중국은
지적재산권을
일관되게
중시한다"고
밝혔다.왕(汪)
대변인은 중국이
2019년'지식재산권
보호 강화에 관한
의견'을 발표했고,
2020년 민법전을
공포해 특허법과
저작권법, 형법을
개정했다고
밝혔다.이밖에'지적재산권
침해행위 처벌수준
강화에 관한
의견','침해제품과
모조품의 폐기업무
강화에 관한
의견','지적재산권
분쟁조정 강화에
관한
의견','상표침해판단기준'등
정책문건도
발표했다.또한
중국은 2035년까지의
장기 계획인 과
지적재산권에 대한
14차 5개년 계획인 을
제정하고
발표했다.왕
대변인은 "중국은
지적재산권 입국을
목표로
지적재산권의
글로벌 관리에
적극적으로
참여하고
지적재산권의 주요
국제조약에
가입하여 국내외
지적재산권
소유자의 정당한
권익을 보호하기
위해 효과적인
조치를 취했다"고
말했다.
왕 대변인은
또중국은 더욱 넓은
범위, 더 많은 분야,
더 깊은 기초 위에서
지적재산권 대외
개방을 추진하고
WIPO를 포함한 각
분야와 높은 수준의
국제 협력을 목표로
세계 지적재산권
균형, 전면적인
지속가능한 발전에
더욱 큰 기여를 할
것이다.
자료 출처: 중국
침범 타격 작업망
