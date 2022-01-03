Can you believe that it's already Christmas? And we are out with the last issue of this crazy 2021.
A year that is only the beginning of a more difficult time for the 4 individuals that have been sentenced to jail after counterfeiting the famous Kiwi shoe polish: the almost 100 years old Australian company, that sells its products in 180 countries all around the world, faced a case of trademark infringement in China and won, as you can read in the first article.
Another case of infringement is discussed in the second article: a quite complicated issue of trademark infringement that implies a Geographic Certification for imported Longjing tea, a variety of pan-roasted green tea from the area of Longjing village in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, considered one of the top ten most famous tea in China.
Being Longjing Tea a Geographical Indication Mark, the importer TWG has been fined 545,000 RMB for selling it without authorization.
A break with a news about the Revised Standards for Trademark Examination and Trial, and then we talk about a long-lasting war (17 years!) between China and USA on the price of Vitamin C: a case involving antitrust law that finally came to an end, when the court decided the dismissal of the lawsuit.
We close this December GossIP issue with a comment on the recent, very first case held by the Haidian People's Court of Beijing on live-streaming platform TikTok as E-commerce platform.
Many wishes for a very sweet, warm and merry Christmas and a New Year full of joy!
HFG Law&Intellectual Property
GossIP – December 2021, HFG Law & Intellectual Property Newsletter
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.