12月21日、全国知的財産権保護活動会議が来場型とオンライン型の同時開催により行われ、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）胡文輝副局長をはじめ各地方の知財管理当局の関係者が出席し、今年の知的財産権保護活動の成果を総括した後、2022年の重点任務を議論し、定めた。

会議では「知的財産権建設綱要（2021〜2035年）」「『十四五』国家知的財産権保護と運用計画」「知的財産権の保護強化に関する意見」の徹底を強調し、知的財産権の厳格な保護、ハイレベルな保護制度の整備、全プロセスに渡る知的財産権保護の実現、法執行活動の強化、保護体制の改革深化、ビジネス環境の最適化などに取り組むよう求めた。

国家知識産権局・知的財産権保護司の責任者が重点活動の進捗状況を説明し、北京や河北、上海、江蘇、浙江、河南、四川など地方の関係者がそれぞれの活動について演説した。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

