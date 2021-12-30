최근 상해시  지적재산권국이 주도하는 브랜드 평가 모델의 개발과 이용 프로젝트가 본격적으로 시작됐다.

상해 동방 브랜드 문화 발전 촉진 센터 청부 의 이 프로젝트 는 깊이 연구 '브랜드 가치 평가 난' 등 과제 를 개발 대응 은행, 기업, 산업 공원 각종 수요 의 브랜드 평가 모델 이다목적은 상하이의 브랜드 운영과 관리에 지원을 제공하는 것이다.

브랜드 평가 모델은 은행의 담보 융자, 기업의 브랜드 육성, 산업단지의 실적 평가, 정부 부서의 관리 활동 등에 브랜드 가치를 평가하는 도구를 제공한다.평가, 법률, 상표 등 실제 업무를 담당하는 전문가, 은행, 기업 등 관계자들이 초청돼 연구를 공동으로 추진한다.

자료 출처: 중국 지적재산권 정보망

