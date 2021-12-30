China:
상해에서 브랜드 평가 모델을 개발하고 이용하기 시작하다
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
최근 상해시
지적재산권국이
주도하는 브랜드
평가 모델의 개발과
이용 프로젝트가
본격적으로
시작됐다.
상해 동방 브랜드
문화 발전 촉진 센터
청부 의 이 프로젝트
는 깊이 연구
'브랜드 가치 평가
난' 등 과제 를 개발
대응 은행, 기업,
산업 공원 각종 수요
의 브랜드 평가 모델
이다목적은
상하이의 브랜드
운영과 관리에
지원을 제공하는
것이다.
브랜드 평가
모델은 은행의 담보
융자, 기업의 브랜드
육성, 산업단지의
실적 평가, 정부
부서의 관리 활동
등에 브랜드 가치를
평가하는 도구를
제공한다.평가,
법률, 상표 등 실제
업무를 담당하는
전문가, 은행, 기업
등 관계자들이
초청돼 연구를
공동으로
추진한다.
자료 출처: 중국
지적재산권
정보망
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
10 Strangest Trademarks Ever (Part I)
Photon legal
Remember the green logo on your Starbucks coffee? And how about the half-eaten Apple on your iPhone? Of course, you would remember because these are all trademarks which help us identify legit products and brands.