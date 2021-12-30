장쑤성 법원이 2018년 11월부터 2021년 9월까지 징벌적 손해배상제도를 적용하거나 징벌적 요인을 고려해 배상액을 결정한  지식재산권 사건은 151건으로, 최근 장쑤성 고등인민법원이(고등법원) 유원진 부원장은 기자와의 인터뷰에서 지적재산권 사법보호를 강화하는 이 성의 조치를 밝혔다.

장쑤성 고등인민법원은 최근 2021년 농업식물 신종보호 10대 전형적인 사례를 발표했다.그 밖에 이 병원은 상해시, 절강성, 안휘성 고급인민법원과 공동으로 을 체결하여 사법보호 발전, 법률 적용 통일, 원거리 사건 처리 체제 구축 등을 중심으로 지역 간의 협력을 강화했다.장강 삼각주 지역의 과학 기술 혁신의 활력을 높이기 위해 노력하다.

장쑤성은 전국 최초로 특허 출원 건수가 100만건을 넘긴 성으로, 하이테크 기업은 3만2천개를 넘어섰고, 사회 전체가 2020년 지역생산연구개발(R&D)에 투입한 비율은 2.82%, 경제성장에 대한 과학기술 진보 기여율은 65%에 달했다.

자료 출처: 중국 침범 타격 작업망

