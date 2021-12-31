China:
CNIPA와 CCPIT는'해외 지적재산권 분쟁 대응 메커니즘 구축 강화에 대한 가이드라인'을 발표했다.
국가
지적재산권국(CNIPA)과
중국국제무역촉진위원회(CCPIT)는
국내 기업의 해외
지식재산권 행사
지원과 분쟁 대응을
위해 "해외
지적재산권 분쟁
대응 기계설비
건설을 더욱
강화하는 데 대한
가이드라인을
제시했다"고
밝혔다.공동으로
발표하여 해외
지적재산권 보호
사업을 정식으로
추진하다.
'의견'은 2025년까지
종횡으로 교차하고
중앙과 지방의 상호
협력과 협력을 통해
해외 지적재산권
분쟁에 대한 대응
체제를 기본적으로
확립하여 편리하고
효율적인 국제
지적재산권 리스크
경고와 응급 체제를
초보적으로
형성하였다.해외
지적재산권 분쟁에
대한 대응 지도를
충실하게 하는
서비스 네트워크를
구축하고 중국
기업이 해외에서
지적재산권 보호
의식을 대폭 높여
해외 지적재산권
분쟁에 대응하는
능력을 현저히 높여
국제 무역에 도움이
된다.
'의견'은 해외
리스크 방지, 관리와
분쟁 대응 지도
서비스를 강화하고
다원화된 분쟁 해결
체제를 추진하며
다양한 수단을
이용하여 기업이
해외 권리 행사
원가를 낮추도록
지원하고 해외
지적재산권의 법률
제도를 연구하며
중대한 전형적인
사건을 분석하고
연구하는 것을
포함한다.지적재산권
보호 환경에 대한
평가 등 조치를
내놓았다.
자료 출처: 중국
지적재산권
보호망
