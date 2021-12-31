China:
1~9월에 시장감독관리부서에서 2만4200건의 상표권 침해 사건을 적발하였다
1~9월에
전국시장감독관리국은
지적재산권법
집행 등 특별행동을
실시함으로써
권리자와 소비자의
합법적 권익을
보호하고 시장과
경제 질서를
보호하며 양호한
상업 환경을
건설하고 중점 분야,
중점 상품,중점
시장의 감독과
관리를 더욱
강화하고 행정
집행의 위압력을
적극적으로
발휘한다.
전국시장감독관리국은
1~9월 각종
특별행동에서 약
26만 건의 위반
사건을 적발했다.이
가운데 상표권 침해
건수는
2만4천200건으로,
침해와 모조품 다발
시장을 대상으로
실시한 확인이
7만건을 넘어섰다.
자료 출처:
국가시장감독총국
공식 사이트
