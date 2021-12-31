1~9월에 전국시장감독관리국은  지적재산권법 집행 등 특별행동을 실시함으로써 권리자와 소비자의 합법적 권익을 보호하고 시장과 경제 질서를 보호하며 양호한 상업 환경을 건설하고 중점 분야, 중점 상품,중점 시장의 감독과 관리를 더욱 강화하고 행정 집행의 위압력을 적극적으로 발휘한다.

전국시장감독관리국은 1~9월 각종 특별행동에서 약 26만 건의 위반 사건을 적발했다.이 가운데 상표권 침해 건수는 2만4천200건으로, 침해와 모조품 다발 시장을 대상으로 실시한 확인이 7만건을 넘어섰다.

자료 출처: 국가시장감독총국 공식 사이트

