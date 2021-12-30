China:
CNIPA、非正常特許出願と悪意ある商標出願を厳しく取締 第4四半期定例会見
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の第4四半期（10〜12月）定例会見は12月8日、オンラインで開催された。国家知識産権局の胡文輝報道官は会見で、知的財産権保護活動のトップダウン計画の全面的実施の強化、知的財産権保護活動の法治化レベルの向上、知的財産権の全チェーンにおける連携保護の強化、知的財産権保護活動の体制改革の推進、知的財産権の国際協力と競争の着実な推進、知的財産権分野における国家安全の維持——の6つの観点から、同局の知的財産権保護活動の状況について報告を行った。
胡報道官によると、今年に入ってから、同局は出願の高品質化に焦点を当て、非正常
特許出願及び悪意ある商標出願行為に対する特別取締活動を展開してきた。今年は4回に分けて81.5万件の非正常特許出願を地方に通知し、最初の3回の通知での出願取下率は93.1%に達した。悪意のある商標出願については累計37.6万件を処分した。さらに、非正常な代理行為に対する取締を推進し、各地で200社近くの無資格代理機構を処罰し、過料は1千万元（1元は約17.8円）を超え、単一の最高過料は104万元に達したという
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
10 Strangest Trademarks Ever (Part I)
Photon legal
Remember the green logo on your Starbucks coffee? And how about the half-eaten Apple on your iPhone? Of course, you would remember because these are all trademarks which help us identify legit products and brands.