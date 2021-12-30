国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の第4四半期（10〜12月）定例会見は12月8日、オンラインで開催された。国家知識産権局の胡文輝報道官は会見で、知的財産権保護活動のトップダウン計画の全面的実施の強化、知的財産権保護活動の法治化レベルの向上、知的財産権の全チェーンにおける連携保護の強化、知的財産権保護活動の体制改革の推進、知的財産権の国際協力と競争の着実な推進、知的財産権分野における国家安全の維持——の6つの観点から、同局の知的財産権保護活動の状況について報告を行った。

胡報道官によると、今年に入ってから、同局は出願の高品質化に焦点を当て、非正常 特許出願及び悪意ある商標出願行為に対する特別取締活動を展開してきた。今年は4回に分けて81.5万件の非正常特許出願を地方に通知し、最初の3回の通知での出願取下率は93.1%に達した。悪意のある商標出願については累計37.6万件を処分した。さらに、非正常な代理行為に対する取締を推進し、各地で200社近くの無資格代理機構を処罰し、過料は1千万元（1元は約17.8円）を超え、単一の最高過料は104万元に達したという

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

