조사에 따르면 2020년 말 현재 우리나라의 지적재산권 서비스 기구는 7.3만 개로 전년 동기 대비 9.3% 증가했다.그 중에서 특허대리기구 3253개, 상표대리기구 55572개가 있다.지적재산권 법률 서비스에 종사하는 로펌은 1만개가 넘고 지적재산권 정보 서비스 기구는 6200개가 넘으며 지적재산권 운영 서비스 기구는 3200개가 넘는다.2020년 말까지 우리나라 지식재산권 서비스업 종사자는 약 86만5천명으로 전년 대비 5.6% 증가한 것으로 추산됐다.그 중에서 대학 본과 및 이상 학력 종사자는 75.4%를 차지하고 취업 흡수 작용이 뚜렷하며 인원 능력 소양 수준이 비교적 높다.2020년에 전국 지적재산권 서비스 기구의 영업 수입은 2250억 위안을 넘어서 전년도 동기 대비 4.5% 증가했다.

