China:
2020년 말까지 우리나라 지적재산권 서비스업 종사자는 약 86만5천명이다
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
조사에 따르면 2020년
말 현재 우리나라의
지적재산권
서비스 기구는 7.3만
개로 전년 동기 대비
9.3% 증가했다.그
중에서
특허대리기구 3253개,
상표대리기구
55572개가
있다.지적재산권
법률 서비스에
종사하는 로펌은
1만개가 넘고
지적재산권 정보
서비스 기구는
6200개가 넘으며
지적재산권 운영
서비스 기구는
3200개가 넘는다.2020년
말까지 우리나라
지식재산권
서비스업 종사자는
약 86만5천명으로
전년 대비 5.6% 증가한
것으로 추산됐다.그
중에서 대학 본과 및
이상 학력 종사자는
75.4%를 차지하고 취업
흡수 작용이
뚜렷하며 인원 능력
소양 수준이 비교적
높다.2020년에 전국
지적재산권 서비스
기구의 영업 수입은
2250억 위안을 넘어서
전년도 동기 대비 4.5%
증가했다.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
10 Strangest Trademarks Ever (Part I)
Photon legal
Remember the green logo on your Starbucks coffee? And how about the half-eaten Apple on your iPhone? Of course, you would remember because these are all trademarks which help us identify legit products and brands.