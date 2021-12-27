最近、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が、「商標の一般的違法に関する判断基準」を公布した。商標の管理を強め、法執行業務の指導を強化し、法執行基準を統一することが目的であるという。

「基準」は計35条からなり、商標として使用してはならない標章の使用、商業活動での「馳名商標」の文字の使用、登録商標、権利者の名義、住所、又はその他の登録事項を自ら変更するもの、悪意の商標出願、▽商標印刷の管理義務を履行しないもの、未登録商標を登録商標と偽って使用するものなど、10の一般的違法行為が明確にされている。

国家知識産権局はこれから、「基準」に関する説明会や研修会、及び指導事例や典型的事例の発表会などを行い、引き続きイノベーション環境とビジネス環境の最適化に取り組むこととしている。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

