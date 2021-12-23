1〜9月、全国の市場監督管理局は、知的財産権法執行などの特別行動の実施を通じて、権利者と消費者の合法的権益の確実な保護や市場・経済秩序の維持、良好なビジネス環境の整備をねらいとし、重点分野、重点商品、重点市場に対する監視管理を一層強化し、行政法執行の抑止力を積極的に発揮するよう取り組んでいた。

全国の 市場監督管理局は1〜9月、各種の特別行動において約26万件の違反事件を摘発した。この中で、商標権侵害事件は2万4200件で、権利侵害や模倣品が多発する市場を対象に実施したエンフォースメントは7万回を超えている。

出所：国家市場監管総局公式サイト

