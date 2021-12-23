China:
1～9月、市場監督管理部門が2万4200件の商標権侵害事件を摘発
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
1〜9月、全国の市場監督管理局は、知的財産権法執行などの特別行動の実施を通じて、権利者と消費者の合法的権益の確実な保護や市場・経済秩序の維持、良好なビジネス環境の整備をねらいとし、重点分野、重点商品、重点市場に対する監視管理を一層強化し、行政法執行の抑止力を積極的に発揮するよう取り組んでいた。
全国の
市場監督管理局は1〜9月、各種の特別行動において約26万件の違反事件を摘発した。この中で、商標権侵害事件は2万4200件で、権利侵害や模倣品が多発する市場を対象に実施したエンフォースメントは7万回を超えている。
出所：国家市場監管総局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.