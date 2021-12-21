China:
上海浦東新区、ハイレベル知的財産権保護制度の確立に関する規定が12月1日より施行
「上海市浦東新区のハイレベル知的財産権保護制度の確立に関する若干規定」が12月1日より正式に施行された。同「規定」は上海市人民代表大会常務委員会が全人代常務委の授権の元で、浦東新区の改革・革新について初めて制定した地方法規の一つである。
「規定」は計16条からなり、主に知的財産権の総合管理と総合的な法執行の改革深化、「迅速な保護」と「厳格な保護」に向けた取組強化、侵害行為に対する各部門連携の懲戒実施、知的財産権価値の実現などの内容が含まれる。
「規定」は特に知的財産権に対する「迅速な保護」と「厳格な保護」を強調した。「迅速な保護」の面では、「規定」は第3条、第4条、第11条の中で、特許出願の早期予備審査と特許無効事件の迅速権利確認サービスの提供、特許権利確認事件と行政裁決事件の共同審理メカニズムの確立などの施策を明確にした。「厳格な保護」の面では、使用を目的としない悪意の商標登録出願行為に対して処罰を強化することや、より強力的な懲罰的賠償制度を適用するなどとしている。
出所：中国企業知識産権網
