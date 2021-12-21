최근 국가 지적재산권국(CNIPA)은 대련(랴오닝성), 태주(산동성), 낙양(하남성) 지적재산권 보호센터(이하 다롄보호센터, 타이저우보호센터, 뤄양보호센터로 약칭)의 설립이 승인하였으며, 중국에서 운영되는 지식재산권보호센터는 총57개가 되었다.

대련보호센터는 신에너지와 첨단설비 제조업, 태주보호센터는 선진설비 제조와 의약품 산업, 낙양보호센터는 선진설비 제조와 신재료 산업을 대상으로 지적재산권의 신속하고 공동 보호 서비스를 전개할 것이다.

자료 출처: 국가 지적재산권국 공식 사이트

