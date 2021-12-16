China:
국가 지적재산권국이 2021년 중미 유럽과 일본의 디자인 5국합작연도영상회의를 주최하였다
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
11월 1일부터
2일까지,중국 국가
지적재산권국이
주최하는 2021년
미중유럽일한
디자인 5국(ID5) 협력
연례 회의가
화상으로
개최되었다. 신장우
중국국가지적재산권국장,세계지적재산권기구(WIPO)
등홍삼 총간사가
개막식에 참석해
축사를 했다.
유럽연합
지적재산권국장
크리스티안 알상보,
일본 특허청 특허와
디자인심사부장
안전태, 한국 특허청
상표와
디자인심사부장
목성호, 미국
특허상표국
수석정책관과
국제사무국장 마리
클리사리스가 각각
단을 이끌고
참석했다. WIPO
대표단은회의에
옵서버로
배석하다.이
자리에서 5국
대표는'2021년
미중유럽한일
디자인 5국 협력
공동성명'내용에
공감대를
형성했다.
(출처: 국가
지적재산권국
홈페이지)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.