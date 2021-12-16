11월 1일부터 2일까지,중국 국가 지적재산권국이 주최하는 2021년 미중유럽일한 디자인 5국(ID5) 협력 연례 회의가 화상으로 개최되었다. 신장우 중국국가지적재산권국장,세계지적재산권기구(WIPO) 등홍삼 총간사가 개막식에 참석해 축사를 했다. 유럽연합 지적재산권국장 크리스티안 알상보, 일본 특허청 특허와 디자인심사부장 안전태, 한국 특허청 상표와 디자인심사부장 목성호, 미국 특허상표국 수석정책관과 국제사무국장 마리 클리사리스가 각각 단을 이끌고 참석했다. WIPO 대표단은회의에 옵서버로 배석하다.이 자리에서 5국 대표는'2021년 미중유럽한일 디자인 5국 협력 공동성명'내용에 공감대를 형성했다.

(출처: 국가 지적재산권국 홈페이지)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.