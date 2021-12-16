最近、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が、新たに大連（遼寧省）、泰州（山東省）、洛陽（河南省）知的財産権保護センター（以下、大連保護センター、泰州保護センター、洛陽保護センターという）の設立を承認した。これにより中国において建設中または運営中の知的財産権保護センターは57ヵ所となった。


大連保護センターは新エネルギーおよびハイエンド機器製造業を、泰州保護センターは先進機器製造及び医薬品産業を、洛陽保護センターは先進機器製造および新素材産業をそれぞれ対象とし、知的財産権の迅速・共同保護サービスを展開するという。


出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト


