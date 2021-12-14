China:
江蘇省、151件の知的財産権事件に懲罰的賠償制度を適用
江蘇省の法院（裁判所）は2018年11月から2021年9月までの間、懲罰的損害賠償制度を適用し、または懲罰的要素を考慮して賠償額を決定した知的財産権事件は151件あった。最近、江蘇省高級人民法院（高裁）の劉媛珍副院長が、知的財産権司法保護の強化に関する同省の取り組みについて、記者の取材を受けた時に明らかにした。
江蘇省高級人民法院は先日、2021年の農業植物新品種保護の十大典型的な事例を発表した。さらに、同法院は上海市、浙江省、安徽省の高級人民法院と共同で「知的財産司法保護交流協力協議書」を締結しており、司法保護の発展、法律適用の統一、遠距離事件処理メカニズムの確立などをめぐり、区域間の協力を強化し、長江デルタ地域の科学技術イノベーションの活力を高めるよう取り組んでいる。
江蘇省は全国初の特許出願件数が100万件を超える省であり、ハイテク企業は3万2000社を超え、2020年の地域総生産に対する社会全体の研究開発（R＆D）投入の比率は2.82%で、経済成長への科学技術進歩の貢献率は65%に達したという。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
