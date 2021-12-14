12월 9일, 산동 연대시 지적재산권 보호 공증 서비스 센터가 설립되었다.이와 동시에 중국(연대) 지적재산권보호센터는 루동공증처, 시 지적재산권서비스연합회와 지적재산권 협동보호 업무 틀 협의와 지적재산권 전면 전략 협력 협의를 체결했다.뒤이어 시 전체 기업의 관리인 지적재산권 전문 양성반이 개설하여 수업을 한다.

최근 몇년 동안 공증 업무가 지적재산권 분야에서 발휘하는 역할이 더욱 뚜렷해졌다. 지적재산권 창조, 운용과 보호 등 부분을 중심으로 공증 서비스를 제공함으로써 지적재산권에 대한 사전, 사중, 사후의 전 과정에 대한 보호를 효과적으로 실현할 수 있다.앞으로 노동공증처는 옌타이지산보호센터와 공동으로 지적재산권 보호 공증 서비스의 새로운 체제를 구축하고 지적재산권 보호, 보급과 증거 보관, 인원 교육, 일반법 홍보 등 여러 분야에서 협력을 전개하여 연대시 지적재산권 보호 합력을 형성할 것이다.노동공증처는 지식재산권 확권, 권익 유지, 양도, 역외 보호, 분쟁 조정 등 분야에서 전문화되고 개성화된 공증 서비스를 제공하여 지적재산권 보호의 “직업 증인”을 잘 할 것이다.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.