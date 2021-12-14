China:
산동 연대에 지적재산권 보호 공증 서비스 센터를 설립하였다
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
12월 9일, 산동 연대시
지적재산권 보호
공증 서비스 센터가
설립되었다.이와
동시에 중국(연대)
지적재산권보호센터는
루동공증처, 시
지적재산권서비스연합회와
지적재산권
협동보호 업무 틀
협의와 지적재산권
전면 전략 협력
협의를
체결했다.뒤이어 시
전체 기업의 관리인
지적재산권 전문
양성반이 개설하여
수업을 한다.
최근 몇년 동안
공증 업무가
지적재산권
분야에서 발휘하는
역할이 더욱
뚜렷해졌다.
지적재산권 창조,
운용과 보호 등
부분을 중심으로
공증 서비스를
제공함으로써
지적재산권에 대한
사전, 사중, 사후의
전 과정에 대한
보호를 효과적으로
실현할 수
있다.앞으로
노동공증처는
옌타이지산보호센터와
공동으로
지적재산권 보호
공증 서비스의
새로운 체제를
구축하고
지적재산권 보호,
보급과 증거 보관,
인원 교육, 일반법
홍보 등 여러
분야에서 협력을
전개하여 연대시
지적재산권 보호
합력을 형성할
것이다.노동공증처는
지식재산권 확권,
권익 유지, 양도,
역외 보호, 분쟁
조정 등 분야에서
전문화되고
개성화된 공증
서비스를 제공하여
지적재산권 보호의
“직업 증인”을 잘
할 것이다.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.