 일전에 상표 전략이 수도 경제의 고품질 발전에서 중요한 역할을 충분히 발휘하고 기업의 자주적 브랜드 영향력과 경쟁력을 한층 높이기 위해 북경시지적재산권국은 <<북경시 상표 브랜드 발전 행동 계획>> (이하<<계획>>으로 약칭)을 인쇄하여 발표했다.

 

<<계획>>은 전체적인 요구, 중점 임무와 보장 조치의 세 부분으로 나뉘는데 상표 등록 편의화 개혁을 계기로 "기업 자율, 시장 주도, 정부 추진, 사회 공치"의 상표 브랜드 발전 체제를 구축하고 상표 브랜드의 효과적인 운용과 전 부분의 보호를 추진하며 경영 환경을 지속적으로 최적화시키는 데 목적을 둔다.베이징 기업의 자주적인 혁신 능력과 지역 경제의 핵심 경쟁력을 한층 더 향상시키고 기업의 상표 브랜드의 "해외 진출"을 추진하며 상표 브랜드의 국제 영향력과 경쟁력을 유력하게 향상시키고 수도 경제의 고품질 발전을 추진하며 최선의 지역 건설을 가속화시킨다.


(출처: 국가 지적재산권국 홈페이지)

