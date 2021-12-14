China:
<<북경시 상표 브랜드 발전 행동 계획>> 인쇄
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
일전에 상표
전략이 수도 경제의
고품질 발전에서
중요한 역할을
충분히 발휘하고
기업의 자주적
브랜드 영향력과
경쟁력을 한층
높이기 위해
북경시지적재산권국은
<<북경시 상표
브랜드 발전 행동
계획>>
(이하<<계획>>으로
약칭)을 인쇄하여
발표했다.
<<계획>>은
전체적인 요구, 중점
임무와 보장 조치의
세 부분으로
나뉘는데 상표 등록
편의화 개혁을
계기로 "기업 자율,
시장 주도, 정부
추진, 사회 공치"의
상표 브랜드 발전
체제를 구축하고
상표 브랜드의
효과적인 운용과 전
부분의 보호를
추진하며 경영
환경을 지속적으로
최적화시키는 데
목적을 둔다.베이징
기업의 자주적인
혁신 능력과 지역
경제의 핵심
경쟁력을 한층 더
향상시키고 기업의
상표 브랜드의
"해외 진출"을
추진하며 상표
브랜드의 국제
영향력과 경쟁력을
유력하게
향상시키고 수도
경제의 고품질
발전을 추진하며
최선의 지역 건설을
가속화시킨다.
(출처: 국가
지적재산권국
홈페이지)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.