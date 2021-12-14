국가 지적재산권국 공고


상표심사 심리 절차를 규범화하고 상표심사 심리의 각 부분의 법률 적용이 통일되고 기준 집행이 일치하도록 보장하기 위해 국가지적재산권국은 을 제정하여 현재 발표하고 2022년 1월 1일부터 시행하며 원래의 을 동시에 폐지하기로 결정했다.


이에 공고합니다.


국가 지적재산권국


2021년 11월 16일

(출처: 국가 지적재산권국)


