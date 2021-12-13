此前，著名社交网络Facebook首席执行官马克·扎克伯格在Facebook Connect大会上宣布，Facebook将更名为"Meta"，来源于"元宇宙"（Metaverse），旨在希望甩掉问世以来就牢牢贴在身上的"社交媒体"的标签，着力于开拓万物互联的新概念。众多业内文章也多分析，"Facebook"更名为"Meta"的行为也预示着新的互联网时代的来临，而多年来广为流传的扎克伯格是机器人的猜想一时间又得"石锤"。

在互联网行业像惊雷炸开的行业变革以及未来发展的讨论中，咱们也来谈谈"Facebook"改名为"Meta"这件事在商标保护方面是否行得通。毕竟获得商标保护，对"Facebook"能否获得中国政府的开闸，成功进入中国市场，获得中国用户至关重要。

不查不知道，一查吓一跳，在扎克伯格刚刚宣布"Facebook"将更名为"Meta"，并向大众解释该背后的"元宇宙"创想时，香港"科迪克鲁有限公司（CODY & CREW LIMITED）"已抢先一步将"Meta"以及防御性商标"MetaView"在全部45类申请了商标。

