12월 2일 상무부에 따르면 올해 1월부터 10월까지 중국의 서비스 무역은 양호한 성장세를 계속 유지했고 지식집약형 서비스 무역의 비중이 높아졌다.

1월부터 10월까지 중국의 지식집약형 서비스 수출입은 18566억 위안으로 13.3% 증가했고 서비스 수출입 총액에서 차지하는 비중은 44.2%로 0.2퍼센트 증가했다.그 중에서 지식집약형 서비스 수출은 10060.4억 위안으로 16.9% 증가했고 서비스 수출 총액의 50.4%를 차지했다.수출 증가가 빠른 분야는 개인 문화와 오락 서비스, 지적재산권 사용료, 전신컴퓨터와 정보 서비스로 각각 33.6%, 29.1%, 21.7% 증가했다.지식집약형 서비스 수입은 8505.5억 위안으로 9.3% 증가했고 서비스 수입 총액의 38.7%를 차지했다.

(출처: 중국 지적재산권보/중국 지적재산권 정보망)

