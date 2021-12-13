China:
올해 10월 중국 지식집약형 서비스 무역 비중이 높아졌다
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
12월 2일 상무부에
따르면 올해 1월부터
10월까지 중국의
서비스 무역은
양호한 성장세를
계속 유지했고
지식집약형 서비스
무역의 비중이
높아졌다.
1월부터 10월까지
중국의 지식집약형
서비스 수출입은
18566억 위안으로 13.3%
증가했고 서비스
수출입 총액에서
차지하는 비중은
44.2%로 0.2퍼센트
증가했다.그 중에서
지식집약형 서비스
수출은 10060.4억
위안으로 16.9%
증가했고 서비스
수출 총액의 50.4%를
차지했다.수출
증가가 빠른 분야는
개인 문화와 오락
서비스, 지적재산권
사용료,
전신컴퓨터와 정보
서비스로 각각 33.6%, 29.1%,
21.7%
증가했다.지식집약형
서비스 수입은 8505.5억
위안으로 9.3%
증가했고 서비스
수입 총액의 38.7%를
차지했다.
(출처: 중국
지적재산권보/중국
지적재산권
정보망)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.