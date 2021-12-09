China:
12월 1일부터 인민폐 기준으로 PCT출원국제단계비용을 수납한다
2021년 12월 1일부터
중국국가지적재산권국과
세계
지적재산권기구가
체결한<<(PCT) 비용
송금에 관한
양해각서>>에
따르면 중국 국가
지적재산권국은
세계
지적재산권기구가
발표한 위안화
기준에 따라 PCT 국제
단계 비용을
수납하고 스위스
프랑 기준으로
환산하지 않는다.
국가지적재산권국은
세계지적재산권기구가
2021년 11월 발표한 최신
비용 기준에 따라 PCT
출원 국제단계
비용을 받는 기준을
발표한 것으로
알려졌다.협약에
따르면
세계지식재산권기구는
다음 연도
PCT국제단계 비용의
위안화 기준을 매년
발표하고
원칙적으로 1년간
유효하게 유지하며,
환율 변동이 너무
크다는 등의 이유로
기준을 조정해야
하는 경우,기준은
별도로 공포한다.
(출처: 중국
지적재산권보/중국
지적재산권
정보망)
