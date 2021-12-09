   2021년 12월 1일부터 중국국가지적재산권국과 세계 지적재산권기구가 체결한<<(PCT) 비용 송금에 관한 양해각서>>에 따르면 중국 국가 지적재산권국은 세계 지적재산권기구가 발표한 위안화 기준에 따라 PCT 국제 단계 비용을 수납하고 스위스 프랑 기준으로 환산하지 않는다.

   국가지적재산권국은 세계지적재산권기구가 2021년 11월 발표한 최신 비용 기준에 따라 PCT 출원 국제단계 비용을 받는 기준을 발표한 것으로 알려졌다.협약에 따르면 세계지식재산권기구는 다음 연도 PCT국제단계 비용의 위안화 기준을 매년 발표하고 원칙적으로 1년간 유효하게 유지하며, 환율 변동이 너무 크다는 등의 이유로 기준을 조정해야 하는 경우,기준은 별도로 공포한다.

(출처: 중국 지적재산권보/중국 지적재산권 정보망)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.