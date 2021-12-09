China:
北京市人代常務委、「北京市知財保護条例」で2次審議
北京市人民代表大会常務委員会が11月25日、第35回会議を開催し「北京市知的財産権保護条例（草案）」をめぐる第2回目の審議を行った。
北京で大型イベントなどが多く開催されているといった現状を踏まえて、2次審議に提出された草案に、スポーツや文化イベントにおける
知財保護関連の規定が追加された。また、知的財産権の司法保護強化を念頭に、北京知識産権法院と北京インターネット法院による知財裁判の機能強化を後押しすることや、権利者への司法救済サービスの提供などを求めた。
このほか、知的財産権に関する信用評価と信用喪失懲戒体制の整備、行政処罰情報の公開などに関する内容が盛り込まれている。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
