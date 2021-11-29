China:
심천 검찰원은 《지적재산권 형사 법률 보호 업무 백서》를 발표하였다.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
광둥성
선전(深圳)시
검찰원은 최근
지적재산권
형사보호 활동
상황을
취합한'선전
검찰기 지적재산권
형사법률 보호 사업
백서(2017년-2021년)'를
발표했다.
이 백서에 따르면
선전 검찰은
2017년부터 2021년 8월까지
지식재산권 범죄와
관련한 체포심사
1천801건(피의자
3천433명), 기소심사
1천705건(3천169명)을
접수했다.이 가운데
상표권 침해가
전체의 97% 이상으로
가장 많았다.저작권
침해는 전체의 1.84%,
영업비밀 침해는
0.66%였다.
상표권 침해
사건은 주로 전자
제품, 담배, 술, 의류,
사치품 등 제품과
관련된데 그 중에서
휴대전화와 부품의
권리 침해가 가장
두드러진다.또
인공지능(AI), 모바일
인터넷, 블록체인 등
새로운 업태가
발전함에 따라 최근
선전에서는 칩,
빅데이터, 5G, AI, 신소재
등의 분야에서
지식재산권 침해
범죄가 증가하고
있다.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
New Aussie Domain Name
Davies Collison Cave
A new Australian domain name, .au will be available from 24 March 2022. Australian individuals, businesses, and organisations will be able to register their existing and new domain names in the .au domain name space...
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.