광둥성 선전(深圳)시 검찰원은 최근 지적재산권 형사보호 활동 상황을 취합한'선전 검찰기 지적재산권 형사법률 보호 사업 백서(2017년-2021년)'를 발표했다.

이 백서에 따르면 선전 검찰은 2017년부터 2021년 8월까지 지식재산권 범죄와 관련한 체포심사 1천801건(피의자 3천433명), 기소심사 1천705건(3천169명)을 접수했다.이 가운데 상표권 침해가 전체의 97% 이상으로 가장 많았다.저작권 침해는 전체의 1.84%, 영업비밀 침해는 0.66%였다.

상표권 침해 사건은 주로 전자 제품, 담배, 술, 의류, 사치품 등 제품과 관련된데 그 중에서 휴대전화와 부품의 권리 침해가 가장 두드러진다.또 인공지능(AI), 모바일 인터넷, 블록체인 등 새로운 업태가 발전함에 따라 최근 선전에서는 칩, 빅데이터, 5G, AI, 신소재 등의 분야에서 지식재산권 침해 범죄가 증가하고 있다.

