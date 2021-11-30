ARTICLE

Dear readers,

This November issue starts with an explanation of the case involving Elite Company, one of the most famous agencies for models, and Xing Kong Company, which used the same or similar Elite's logo in the publicity and promotion of a model competition held by Xing Kong Company.

The article explains the importance of having a clear contract and being rigorous in sticking to the rights and obligations under the agreement.

Trademark squatting is a serious issue in China, especially for foreign brands. Lately, China adopted several new measures to avoid fake trademarks, also providing severe punishments for people and companies that file trademarks in bad faith.

So, why MUJI, a well-known Japanese brand, lost a trademark infringement case and has been condemned for defamation?

And what happened to the squatters that tried to trademark the names of Chinese athletes after their victories during Olympic Games?

The following topic has two different points of view.

In fact, we discussed several times about the new legislation on data and privacy in China, and we analyze again this matter with two articles: from one side, it's interesting to read how China is moving a new step towards the implementation of the Personal Information Protection Law, and on the other side, how is using personal data to "Name and Shame" companies in order to denounce unfair business practices, and to discourage individuals from engaging in illegal activities.

Enjoy reading, stay warm and get ready for the festivities to come!

HFG Law&Intellectual Property

