China:
路盛入选2021年北京市知识产权服务品牌机构培育单位
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
为贯彻《关于促进首都知识产权服务业发展的意见》和《首都知识产权服务业发展规划》精神，促进知识产权服务业发展，在北京市知识产权局的指导下，首都知识产权服务业协会开展了
2021年北京市知识产权服务品牌机构培育工作，经专家遴选、以及向社会公示无异议，近日协会公布了
北京市知识产权服务品牌机构培育单位名单。凭借着突出的专业实力与业界口碑，
路盛律师事务所正式入选。
路盛作为一家专注于知识产权领域专业服务的律所，自2006年成立至今，致力于拓展国际视野，并运用创新思维引领法律服务新模式，为客户提供卓越的一站式知识产权解决方案。路盛近年在国际国内收获了优秀口碑，代理的多个案件被最高院、地方法院评选为典型案例。在未来，我们继续心怀感恩，砥砺前行，竭诚为客户提供高水准的知识产权法律服务，为知识产权保护做出贡献。
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Launch Of New .au Domain Name Extension
ENSafrica
The Australian Registry recently announced that it will launch its .au domain name on 24 March 2022. This extension will allow registrants to obtain shorter and sharper second level domain names...