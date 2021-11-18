为贯彻《关于促进首都知识产权服务业发展的意见》和《首都知识产权服务业发展规划》精神，促进知识产权服务业发展，在北京市知识产权局的指导下，首都知识产权服务业协会开展了 2021年北京市知识产权服务品牌机构培育工作，经专家遴选、以及向社会公示无异议，近日协会公布了 北京市知识产权服务品牌机构培育单位名单。凭借着突出的专业实力与业界口碑， 路盛律师事务所正式入选。

路盛作为一家专注于知识产权领域专业服务的律所，自2006年成立至今，致力于拓展国际视野，并运用创新思维引领法律服务新模式，为客户提供卓越的一站式知识产权解决方案。路盛近年在国际国内收获了优秀口碑，代理的多个案件被最高院、地方法院评选为典型案例。在未来，我们继续心怀感恩，砥砺前行，竭诚为客户提供高水准的知识产权法律服务，为知识产权保护做出贡献。

