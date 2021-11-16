China:
キヤノン、エプソン製品の偽造グループに懲役2年〜6年9ヵ月の実刑判決
最近、中国福建省上杭県人民法院（裁判所）は、「エプソン（EPSON）」や「キャノン(CANON)」の偽造品を製造販売したとして、被告4人に懲役2年〜6年9ヵ月、罰金2.5万元〜332万元の判決を下した。
偽造グループの首謀者と見られる被告人の譚は2019年、湖南省安郷県で工場を借り、ほかの3名の被告人を雇い、不正なルートで購入したエプソンとキヤノンのインクやカートリッジを利用して偽造
品を製造し、WeChatやその他のプラットフォームで1本8元から15元（1元は約17.8円）の価格で販売していた。2020年7月29日、警察が偽造拠点において、「EPSON」及び「CANON」の商標が付されたインクやカートリッジを6万9410点押収した。商品の平均販売価格に基づく算出では、64万元に相当する。警察の捜査によると、2020年2月から7月の間、この偽造グループの総売上高は423万元に上ったという。
裁判所は「登録商標を冒用した商品であることを知りながら販売し、その金額が大きい」として、刑法に基づき、被告人らに懲役2年〜6年9ヵ月の実刑判決を言い渡した。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
