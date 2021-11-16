China:
CNIPAと司法部は、「知的財産権紛争調停業務の強化に関する意見」を共同発表
国家知識産権局（CNIPA）と司法部は10月22日、「知的財産権紛争調停業務の強化に関する意見」（以下、「意見」）を共同で発表した。ビジネス環境を最適化し、社会全体のイノベーション活力を押し上げ、新たな成長パターンの構築を推進するために、知的財産権分野における調停の役割を十分に発揮させるという。
「意見」は主要目標について、2025年までに、知的財産権紛争調停業務は知的財産権紛争の多発する重点地域と産業分野を基本的にカバーし、十分に規範化・制度化された、効率的な知的財産権紛争調停システムを確立するとしている。
また、「意見」は知的財産権紛争解決の具体的なニーズに応じて、各地の条件に適した形で人民調停組織の設置を推進し、知的財産権の管理当局は行政調停機能を積極的に履行し、「専利紛争行政調停事件処理ガイドライン」などの法律法規に基づき、行政調停業務の展開を推し進め、知的財産権紛争調停の組織形式や業務モデルの刷新を図り、知的財産権紛争の商事調停の展開を模索し、工業パークや経済開発区、自由貿易試験区等の重点区域への調停業務の普及に力を入れ、展示会における知的財産権紛争の迅速な調停ルートを構築し、専門市場における紛争調停業務を強化するなどのことを求めている。
このほか、知的財産権管理部門と司法行政機関は連携を強化し、知財調停業務の規範化などを推進するよう要求した。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
