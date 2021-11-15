2021년 10월 28일, 중국 국무원(国务院)은 '14차 5개년 국가 지식재산권 보호 및 활용 규획("十四五"国家知识产权保护和运用规划)'을 발표함

- (배경) 2017년 1월 13일, 국무원은 '13차 5개년 규획' 기간(2016-2020) 동안 지식재산권 보호 및 활용을 강화하고자 '13차 5개년 국가 지식재산권 보호 및 활용 규획'을 제정하여 완료한 바 있음

- (주요내용) 동 규획은 '제14차 5개년 규획' 기간(2021-2025) 동안 지식재산권 보호를 전면적으로 강화하고 지식재산권 활용을 효율적으로 추진하며 전 사회의 혁신 활력을 촉진해 새로운 발전 구도를 구축하기 위해 '14차 5개년 규획 및 2035년 장기 목표 강요'에 근거하여 제정됨

(1) 4대 주요목표

∙ 지식재산권 보호의 새로운 단계 도약

∙ 지식재산권 활용의 새로운 성과 창출

∙ 지식재산권 서비스의 새로운 수준 도달

∙ 지식재산권 국제 협력의 새로운 진전 실현

