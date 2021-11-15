ARTICLE

Patent Law in India Anand & Anand The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.

Refusal Of Trademark Registration (Absolute Grounds) Singh & Associates Trademarks which are not capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one person from that of another person.

Launch Of New .au Domain Name Extension ENSafrica The Australian Registry recently announced that it will launch its .au domain name on 24 March 2022. This extension will allow registrants to obtain shorter and sharper second level domain names...

Assignment And Licensing Of Copyright Singh & Associates Copyright is a protection given to the creators of certain types of works as an acknowledgment to their intellectual input

Concept Of Fair Use And Fair Dealing In Copyright Singh & Associates Fair use supports "socially laudable purposes," typically, if not exclusively, involving the use of the copyrighted work by a second author