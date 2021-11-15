China:
중국 국무원, ‘14차 5개년 국가 지식재산권 보호 및 활용 규획' 발표
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
2021년 10월 28일, 중국
국무원(国务院)은
'14차 5개년 국가
지식재산권 보호 및
활용
규획("十四五"国家知识产权保护和运用规划)'을
발표함
- (배경) 2017년 1월 13일,
국무원은 '13차 5개년
규획' 기간(2016-2020) 동안
지식재산권 보호 및
활용을 강화하고자
'13차 5개년 국가
지식재산권 보호 및
활용 규획'을
제정하여 완료한 바
있음
- (주요내용) 동
규획은 '제14차 5개년
규획' 기간(2021-2025) 동안
지식재산권 보호를
전면적으로
강화하고
지식재산권 활용을
효율적으로
추진하며 전 사회의
혁신 활력을 촉진해
새로운 발전 구도를
구축하기 위해 '14차
5개년 규획 및 2035년
장기 목표 강요'에
근거하여 제정됨
(1) 4대 주요목표
∙ 지식재산권
보호의 새로운 단계
도약
∙ 지식재산권
활용의 새로운 성과
창출
∙ 지식재산권
서비스의 새로운
수준 도달
∙ 지식재산권
국제 협력의 새로운
진전 실현
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Launch Of New .au Domain Name Extension
ENSafrica
The Australian Registry recently announced that it will launch its .au domain name on 24 March 2022. This extension will allow registrants to obtain shorter and sharper second level domain names...