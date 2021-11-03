China:
"暴龙Bolon"作为驰名商标获得保护
2014年，深圳市华商联合投资有限公司（下称 “华商公司” ）申请注册 “BOLON”商标（诉争商标）。厦门雅瑞光学有限公司（以下简称“雅瑞公司”）对该商标提出无效宣告申请，原国家工商行政管理总局商标评审委员会认定雅瑞公司该项主张成立，对诉争商标予以无效宣告。华商公司向法院提起行政诉讼。
北京知识产权法院认为，诉争商标“Bolon”显著识别性较高，诉争商标与引证商标在文字构成、读音呼叫、整体外观等方面基本相同，已构成对引证商标的复制。同时引证商标在“太阳镜”商品上已构成驰名商标。诉争商标核定使用的“手提电话；电视机；头戴式耳机”等商品属于大众日常消费品，所涉及消费群体与引证商标核定使用的“太阳镜”等商品的消费者重合程度较高。在相关公众熟知引证商标及其“太阳镜”商品，且诉争商标与引证商标标识基本相同的情况下，诉争商标的注册使用足以使相关公众认为其商品的来源或提供者与第三人存在特定联系，从而产生混淆误认导致引证商标的商标权人利益可能受到损害。最终驳回了华商公司诉讼请求。
