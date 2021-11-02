CNIPA has lately released its annual review of the state of China's intellectual property development in 2020.

The national comprehensive index of intellectual property development increased from 100, the value of the base year of 2010, to 304.7 in 2020, with an average annual growth rate of 11.8%. The development was four-fold.

First, the creation of intellectual property was improved. The national index of the creation of intellectual property increased from 100, the value of the base year of 2010, to 296.5 in 2020, with an average annual growth rate of 11.5%.

Second, the application of intellectual property was improved. The national index of the application of intellectual property increased 100, the value of the base year of 2010, to 267.4 in 2020, with an average annual growth rate of 10.3%.

Third, the protection of intellectual property was improved. The national index of the protection of intellectual property increased from 100, the value of the base year of 2010, to 339.9.5 in 2020, with an average annual growth rate of 13.0%.

Fourth, the institutional environment for intellectual property was improved. The national index of the institutional environment for intellectual property increased from 100, the value of the base year of 2010, to 315.3 in 2020, with an average annual growth rate of 12.2%.

The above figures indicate that the goal for China's state by 2020 set forth in the Guidelines for the National Intellectual Property Strategic Outlines released in 2008 has been achieved.

On the international front, China moved from the 17th ranking in 2015 to the 8th ranking in 2019, with the comprehensive index of intellectual property development increasing from 67.08 in 2018 to 69.15 in 2019. In 2019, China ranked 5th, 5th, and 23rd on the indices of the capacity, performance results, and environment of intellectual property respectively. China's ranking on the index of the environment of intellectual property improved faster than on the other two indices. It indicates that China is becoming even more business-friendly with its strengthened intellectual property enforcement.

