The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced a joint plan with eight other departments to set up governance rules and a system for algorithms in the next three years, in order to avoid the risk of abuses such as interference in public opinion, attacks on business rivals and harm to netizens' rights and interests.

"A multi-dimensional regulatory system will be established to monitor algorithm safety risks, archival administration and illegal behavior," said a statement published on the CAC's website.

Meanwhile, algorithm innovation will be encouraged, according to the CAC. "The autonomous and controllable capability of algorithms and intellectual property protection should be promoted," it said.

The latest move came after the CAC solicited public opinion on a new draft of rules for algorithm management in late August, which required algorithm service providers not to use algorithms to block information, manipulate ranking lists or search results, control searches or selection, forge likes and comments, or hijack online traffic.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202109/1235514.shtml

