China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) recently announced that it will cease issuing paper trademark certificates from January 1, 2022.

Electronic certificates will be available to the registrants of e-filings via download at the e-service system, and to the registrants of paper filings via a notification with a access code to get the electronic certificates.

During the transition from October 15, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the CNIPA will issue both paper and electronic registration.

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2021/10/12/art_74_170694.html

