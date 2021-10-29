China:
China's National Intellectual Property Administration To Cease Issuing Paper Trademark Certificates
29 October 2021
AFD China
China's National Intellectual Property Administration
(CNIPA) recently announced that it will cease issuing paper
trademark certificates from January 1, 2022.
Electronic certificates will be available to the registrants of
e-filings via download at the e-service system, and to the
registrants of paper filings via a notification with a access code
to get the electronic certificates.
During the transition from October 15, 2021 to December 31,
2021, the CNIPA will issue both paper and electronic
registration.
https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2021/10/12/art_74_170694.html
