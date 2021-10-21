China:
江蘇省、2021年版の知的財産権登録出願・権利保護ガイドラインを発表
最近、江蘇省知的財産権と商標戦略実施活動指導グループ弁公室が「江蘇省知的財産権登録出願・権利保護ガイドライン（2021）」を発表した。
このガイドラインには、中国語に加え、英語、日本語、韓国語の3つの外国語版も含まれている。中国大陸部で特許や商標、著作権、集積回路配置図設計専有権を出願する際の手続きや存続期間、譲渡、終止と、権利が侵害された時の保護手段などについて詳細に説明している。
最新の専利法、商標法、著作権法などに基づいて内容が更新されたほか、2021年版ガイドラインは、国家知識産権局によって江蘇省に設置した包括的な受付窓口の業務範囲の変更を反映するものとして、「集積回路配置図設計専有権」という1節を追加した。さらに、知的財産権保護センターや仲裁調停センター、業務受付窓口などの最新情報が盛り込まれているという。
出所：国家知識産権網
