Xu Yi, Principal, discusses litigating bad faith filings of trademark infringements.

Xu Yi, Principal at Rouse, reflects on past litigation cases after the new amendments were introduced in 2019.

Xu Yi provides insight on how Chinese courts calculate and evaluate punitive damages through real world cases and practices. She also shares tactics on how plaintiffs were able to secure a higher award of damages when litigating bad faith trade marks in China.

