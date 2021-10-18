The CNIPA announced this week that paper trade mark registration certificates will no longer be issued in 2022

The CNIPA announced this week that paper trade mark registration certificates will no longer be issued from 1 January 2022. For trade mark applications submitted via paper filing, the CNIPA will issue a Notice with a URL and QR code where the applicant can download the electronic trade mark registration certificate. For the application filed via the e-filing system, the registration certificate can be viewed and downloaded from the CNIPA's online service system. There will be a transitional period from 15 October to 31 December where the CNIPA will issue both paper certificate and Notice of receipt for trade mark registration certificates.

