China Trade Mark Certificates No Longer In Paper Format In 2022
The CNIPA announced this week that paper trade mark
registration certificates will no longer be issued in
2022
The CNIPA announced this week that paper trade mark registration
certificates will no longer be issued from 1 January 2022. For
trade mark applications submitted via paper filing, the CNIPA will
issue a Notice with a URL and QR code where the applicant can
download the electronic trade mark registration certificate. For
the application filed via the e-filing system, the registration
certificate can be viewed and downloaded from the CNIPA's
online service system. There will be a transitional period from 15
October to 31 December where the CNIPA will issue both paper
certificate and Notice of receipt for trade mark registration
certificates.
