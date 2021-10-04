China:
Asialaw Profiles 2022アジア太平洋地域推薦された法律事務所が発表、当所は再度入選
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
2021年9月17に、世界権威的な法律メディアの『アジア法律概況』（Asialaw
Profiles）は2022年度アジア太平洋地域推薦された法律事務所リストを発表した。当所は、再度に知的財産権分野「推薦された事務所」（Recommended）に入選された。
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Deceptive Similarity And Judicial View
Khurana and Khurana
Trademarks play a vital role in creating a brand name and goodwill of any business. Not only does it helps in creating a brand value but also, aids in revenue generation.