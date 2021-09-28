China:
세계지식재산권기구, 지리적 표시 국제 심포지엄 개최
28 September 2021
Kangxin
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
2021년 9월 6일,
세계지식재산권기구(WIPO)는
'지리적 표시 국제
심포지엄(Worldwide Symposium on
Geographical Indications)'을
개최함
- (개요) 2021년
심포지엄은 30년
만에 최초로
화상회의로
진행되었으며 세계
각국에서 1,600명
이상이 참가하여
WIPO의 공식 6개 국어로
통역됨
-
(주요내용) 참가자들은
지리적 표시 제도를
통한 국제사회
개발에서부터
상업화, 무역 및
지속가능성에
이르는 다양한
주제에 관해
아이디어를
공유하고 관련
분야의 최신 기술
동향 및 정보를
교환함
· WIPO의 다렌 탕(Daren Tang)
사무총장은 지리적
표시의 적절한
보호와 상업화를
구현하여 지역 및
농촌 사회가 성장할
수 있도록
지원하겠다고
밝힘
· WIPO는 이와
동시에 WIPO의 지리적
표시 업무와
회원국의 지리적
표시 운영 사례를
소개하는 온라인
가상 전시회
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.