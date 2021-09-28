 2021년 9월 6일, 세계지식재산권기구(WIPO)는 '지리적 표시 국제 심포지엄(Worldwide Symposium on Geographical Indications)'을 개최함

- (개요) 2021년 심포지엄은 30년 만에 최초로 화상회의로 진행되었으며 세계 각국에서 1,600명 이상이 참가하여 WIPO의 공식 6개 국어로 통역됨

- (주요내용) 참가자들은 지리적 표시 제도를 통한 국제사회 개발에서부터 상업화, 무역 및 지속가능성에 이르는 다양한 주제에 관해 아이디어를 공유하고 관련 분야의 최신 기술 동향 및 정보를 교환함
· WIPO의 다렌 탕(Daren Tang) 사무총장은 지리적 표시의 적절한 보호와 상업화를 구현하여 지역 및 농촌 사회가 성장할 수 있도록 지원하겠다고 밝힘
· WIPO는 이와 동시에 WIPO의 지리적 표시 업무와 회원국의 지리적 표시 운영 사례를 소개하는 온라인 가상 전시회

