China:
市場監督管理当局が知的財産権侵害などの摘発に注力、今年上半期で15万件摘発
27 September 2021
Kangxin
全国の市場監督管理局は、知的財産権の執法に関する特別行動などを実施し、重点分野、重点商品、重点市場に対する監視管理のさらなる強化に注力している。今年上半期には、権利者や消費者の合法的権益の保護、市場・経済秩序の維持、良好なビジネス環境の整備をねらい、行政法執行の抑止力を積極的に発揮するよう取り組んでいた。
1〜6月、全国の市場監督管理局は各種の特別行動において、知的財産権侵害、模倣品に関わる約15万件の事件を摘発した。この中で、商標権侵害事件は1万4400件であった。権利侵害、模倣品が多発する市場を対象に実施したエンフォースメントは4万回を超えているという。
出所：国家市場監管総局公式サイト
