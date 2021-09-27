China:
中国税関が差し押さえた知的財産権被疑侵害貨物は累計で28億点
27 September 2021
Kangxin
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
輸出入分野の監督管理機関として、国の知的財産権保護システムを構成する重要な部門である税関は、最初の制度確立から世界的な賞賛の獲得まで、過去30年間に知的財産権の保護活動に取り組み、国境で知的財産権保護の立体的な防御線を築き上げてきた。
中国の各税関が差し押さえた知的財産権侵害貨物は、2020年末まで合わせて41万ロット、28億点に達し、合計金額は61億元に上った。税関保護システムに登録された知的財産権は国内権利者の登録した分を含む計10万3000件であり、121カ国或は地域からの約2万1000社の企業が中国税関の知的財産権保護制度を活用しているという
出所：中国知識産権保護網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.