最近、広州経済技術開発区の知識産権局は、カシオ計算機株式会社と広州某科技公司との意匠権をめぐる紛争の調停に成功した。賠償金は170万元（約2896万円）もあった。

カシオは2020年、広州の某科技有限公司が製造、販売していた腕時計は自社の2件の意匠権を侵害したとして、広州開発区知識産権局に通報し、取り締まるよう要請した。知識産権局の職員は調査したうえで、調停を行った。当事者の双方は、某科技有限公司が賠償金としてカシオに170万元を支払い、権利侵害製品の生産などを直ちに中止するという和解合意に達した。

広州開発区知識産権局の責任者によると、今回の紛争調停は外国権利者に関わる知的財産権の「厳格・全面・迅速・平等」な保護のあり方を模索している同局の試みで、権利侵害を抑止しながら権利者の資金負担の軽減につながったという。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.