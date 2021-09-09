ARTICLE

The CNIPA has recently issued a notice about new requirement of Commitment Letter by the Parties Requesting Well-known Trademark Protection. According to the notice, in order to strictly regulate the relevant acts of parties submitting documents and evidence when requesting well-known trademark protection, and emphasize the importance of honesty and integrity, starting from September 1, 2021, when parties requesting well-known trademark protection in opposition, review of opposition and invalidation actions, it is necessary to submit the Commitment Letter by the Parties Requesting Well-known Trademark Protection signed by the applicant, its trademark agency and attorney.

Attached is the official template of commitment letter and an English translation for your reference.

