Fifteen tech trading centers joined hands to establish a national information release mechanism regarding intellectual property, as well as technological achievements, in mid-August.

The parties include the China Technology Exchange in Beijing and the IP International Exchange of Hainan. The move aims to enhance cooperation in the release of information and improve efficiency in tech trade. On the same day, they together released the first 100 tech and IP projects.

http://www.cnipr.com/sj/zx/202108/t20210819_243933.html

