2021년 8월 12일, 중국 국무원(国务院)은 '전면적 샤오캉 사회 실현 : 중국 개인 권리 보장 활동의 빛나는 발전사(全面建成小康社会：中国人权事业发展的光辉篇章)' 백서를 발간함

- (개요) '전면적 샤오캉 사회 실현'이란 중국 정부가 국민 복지 증진과 개인의 권리 보장 수준 향상, 국가 현대화의 실현을 위해 실시한 국가 발전 전략을 말함

- (주요내용) 동 백서에서 국무원은 개인 재산권의 하나인 지식재산권의 보호를 강화하기 위해 다음과 같은 활동을 해왔음을 강조함
· 지식재산권 보호 및 활용을 강화하고 기술 혁신에 대한 인센티브 체계를 개선함
· 지식재산권 침해 손해배상제도를 보완하고 시장경쟁 환경을 정비하며 혁신적인 발전을 촉진함
· 베이징(北京)·상하이(上海)·광저우(广州)에 지식재산권법원을 설립하고 중대한 전형사례를 심리하여 재판 규칙을 확립하고 재판 기준을 통일함
· 지식재산권 침해 행위에 대한 처벌 강도를 높이고 낮은 침해 비용과 높은 권리 보호 비용의 문제를 해결하고자 노력함
· 최고인민검찰원(最高人民检察院)은 지식재산검찰판공실(知识产权检察办公室)을 설치하고 지식재산권의 형사·민사·행정 검찰 기능을 일괄적으로 수행하도록 지도하며 지식재산권 전반의 종합적인 사법 보호 체계를 구축함

