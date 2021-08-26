China:
중국 국무원, 지식재산권 보호 강화를 강조한 백서 발행
2021년 8월 12일, 중국
국무원(国务院)은
'전면적 샤오캉
사회 실현 : 중국
개인 권리 보장
활동의 빛나는
발전사(全面建成小康社会：中国人权事业发展的光辉篇章)'
백서를 발간함
- (개요) '전면적
샤오캉 사회
실현'이란 중국
정부가 국민 복지
증진과 개인의 권리
보장 수준 향상,
국가 현대화의
실현을 위해 실시한
국가 발전 전략을
말함
- (주요내용) 동
백서에서 국무원은
개인 재산권의
하나인
지식재산권의
보호를 강화하기
위해 다음과 같은
활동을 해왔음을
강조함
· 지식재산권
보호 및 활용을
강화하고 기술
혁신에 대한
인센티브 체계를
개선함
· 지식재산권 침해
손해배상제도를
보완하고 시장경쟁
환경을 정비하며
혁신적인 발전을
촉진함
·
베이징(北京)·상하이(上海)·광저우(广州)에
지식재산권법원을
설립하고 중대한
전형사례를
심리하여 재판
규칙을 확립하고
재판 기준을
통일함
· 지식재산권 침해
행위에 대한 처벌
강도를 높이고 낮은
침해 비용과 높은
권리 보호 비용의
문제를 해결하고자
노력함
·
최고인민검찰원(最高人民检察院)은
지식재산검찰판공실(知识产权检察办公室)을
설치하고
지식재산권의
형사·민사·행정
검찰 기능을
일괄적으로
수행하도록
지도하며
지식재산권 전반의
종합적인 사법 보호
체계를 구축함
