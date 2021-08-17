国家知識産権局が先日発表した2020年の商標審判関連の行政訴訟に関するデータによると、昨年、商標評審委員会が35万8300件の審決を出し、1万4900件の一審応訴通知と5933件の二審応訴通知を受け取った。引用された登録商標に係る無効 審判又は取消審判の結果などによる事情変更で敗訴したものを除いた実際敗訴率は9.8％で、2019年の13.9％に比べて明らかに下降した。

商標評審委員会が2020年に受け取った一審判決は前年比横ばいの15万2100件、敗訴件数は約500件減の3621件。この中で事情変更により敗訴したものは2179件であった。二審判決は受け取った件数が6460件、敗訴が2256件、事情変更による敗訴が983件、実際敗訴率が20.2％となっている。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

