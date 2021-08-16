2021년 8월 1일, 중국 국가시장감독총국(市场监管总局)은 '중대한 위법 및 신뢰상실 행위 목록의 관리 방법(市场监督管理严重违法失信名单管理办法)1)'을 심의 및 채택하여 2021년 9월 1일부터 시행 예정이라고 발표함

- (주요내용) 동 방법은 제9조에서 다음과 같은 공정경쟁질서 파괴 행위, 고의적인 지식재산권 침해 행위 등을 중대한 위법 및 신뢰상실 행위 목록에 포함시킴
∙ 영업비밀 침해, 상업적 비방, 허위거래 조작 등 그 밖에 공정한 경쟁질서를 심각하게 저해하는 부정경쟁행위
∙ 고의적으로 지식재산권을 침해하는 행위, 비정상적인 특허출원과 악의적인 상표등록 출원서를 제출하여 사회 공익을 해치는 행위, 중대하게 위법한 특허 및 상표 대리 행위
∙ 가격 담합·저가 덤핑·가격 인상, 국가경제 및 민생과 관련된 상품 또는 서비스에 대한 정부의 가격 책정과 정부지도가격을 이행하지 않고 만일의 사태에 대처하기 위한 가격개입조치와 긴급조치를 이행하지 않는 행위
∙ 다단계 판매를 조직·기획 하거나 다단계 판매를 용이하게 하는 행위
∙ 소비자의 생명 및 건강과 관련된 상품 또는 서비스에 대해 허위 광고를 게재하는 행위
∙ 기타 법률·행정법규에 위반되는 불법행위로서 공정한 경쟁질서를 심각하게 저해하고 시장질서를 교란하는 행위

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.