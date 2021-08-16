China:
중국 국가시장감독관리총국, 고의적 지식재산권 침해 행위 등을 중대한 위법 행위 목록에 포함
2021년 8월 1일, 중국
국가시장감독총국(市场监管总局)은
'중대한 위법 및
신뢰상실 행위
목록의 관리
방법(市场监督管理严重违法失信名单管理办法)1)'을
심의 및 채택하여
2021년 9월 1일부터 시행
예정이라고
발표함
- (주요내용) 동
방법은 제9조에서
다음과 같은
공정경쟁질서 파괴
행위, 고의적인
지식재산권 침해
행위 등을 중대한
위법 및 신뢰상실
행위 목록에
포함시킴
∙ 영업비밀 침해,
상업적 비방,
허위거래 조작 등 그
밖에 공정한
경쟁질서를
심각하게 저해하는
부정경쟁행위
∙ 고의적으로
지식재산권을
침해하는 행위,
비정상적인
특허출원과
악의적인 상표등록
출원서를 제출하여
사회 공익을 해치는
행위, 중대하게
위법한 특허 및 상표
대리 행위
∙ 가격 담합·저가
덤핑·가격 인상,
국가경제 및 민생과
관련된 상품 또는
서비스에 대한
정부의 가격 책정과
정부지도가격을
이행하지 않고
만일의 사태에
대처하기 위한
가격개입조치와
긴급조치를
이행하지 않는
행위
∙ 다단계 판매를
조직·기획 하거나
다단계 판매를
용이하게 하는
행위
∙ 소비자의 생명 및
건강과 관련된 상품
또는 서비스에 대해
허위 광고를
게재하는 행위
∙ 기타
법률·행정법규에
위반되는
불법행위로서
공정한 경쟁질서를
심각하게 저해하고
시장질서를
교란하는 행위
