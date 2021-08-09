China:
国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は今年上半期の知的財産権データを発表した
国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の責任者は第3四半期定例記者会見で今年上半期の知財統計データについて発表した。今年上半期は、主に知的財産権審査能力が持続的に向上、国内の特許保有企業の数が安定的に増加、外国の出願人による登録件数が引き続き増加という3つの特徴がある。
CNIPA弁公室副主任の衡付広氏が記者会見で、「中国の主要知的財産権指標は予想に合致しており、知的財産権事業は着実に推進されている」とした上、「今年上半期、特許、商標、集積回路配置設計の登録件数が前年同期比で大きく伸びた。これは中国のマーケットエンティティのイノベーション、創造、創業がより活発になっていることを反映していると同時に、中国の知的財産権分野の『放管服』（行政のスリム化と権限委譲、緩和と管理の両立、サービスの最適化）改革の持続的な深化、知的財産権の審査の質と効率の向上の結果でもある」と話した。
統計によると、6月末まで、中国国内で有効特許を保有する企業は27万社があり、前年末より2.4万社増えた。同時に、外国の出願人による中国での知的財産権授権・登録が引き続き増加し、特許登録は同期比3割増の5万4000件、商標登録は同7.5%増の9万件だった。
出典：中国知識産権資訊網
