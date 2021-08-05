China:
SPC Clarifies Compensation For Plaintiff's Abuse Of Rights In IPR Infringement Lawsuits
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Shanghai High People's Court requested the SPC to
clarify the issue of reasonable fees requested by the defendant in
an IPR infringement lawsuit on the basis of the plaintiff's
abuse of rights (Shanghai High Court [2021] No. 215), and obtained
the following comments: in intellectual property infringement
litigation, the defendant submits evidence to prove that the
plaintiff's suit constitutes an abuse of rights according to
law and damages its lawful rights and interests, and requests the
plaintiff to compensate for reasonable attorney's fees,
transportation costs, accommodation costs and other expenses paid
for the litigation, the people's court shall support it
according to law. The defendant may also sue the plaintiff
separately for the above reasonable costs.
http://www.court.gov.cn/fabu-xiangqing-307061.html
AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and
business partners information only. The information provided on the
newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and
should not form the basis of any business decisions.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
AFD China Newsletter - July 2021
AFD China
The winners of the 22nd China Patent Award were announced by the China Intellectual Property Administration in late June. One Gold Prize and one Excellence Prize were given to our client's patents.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem