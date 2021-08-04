Foreign enterprises have displayed greater confidence in China's business environment, as the number of patent applications submitted by foreign companies continues to grow steadily this year.

In the first half of 2021, a total of 54,000 patents were granted to foreign applicants, a year-over-year increase of 30 percent.

The number of trademarks registered by foreign applicants in China reached 90,000 in the first six months, an increase of 7.5 percent over the same period last year, read the statement, noting that applications for invention patent and trademark registration from the US applicants increased by 35 percent and 8.9 percent respectively.

The rising patents applications in an indication that foreign enterprises are confident in China's business environment and they are willing to carry out commercial activities and developing intellectual property in the market.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202107/349358.html

